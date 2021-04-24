LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €660.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €660.00 ($776.47) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €617.20 ($726.12).

Shares of MC stock opened at €628.10 ($738.94) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €570.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €505.85. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

