Lympo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $538,202.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Lympo has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $26.32 million and $538,202.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.15 or 0.00669531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.96 or 0.07848893 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

LYM is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

