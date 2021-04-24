LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.95 and last traded at $103.03. Approximately 17,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,688,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

