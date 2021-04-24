MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.29

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 700369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after acquiring an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $4,588,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 112,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 94,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

