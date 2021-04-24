Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Declares $0.63 Annual Dividend

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCBK opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. Madison County Financial has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

