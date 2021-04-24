Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 246,825 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 244,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

MMP stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 882,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,261. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

