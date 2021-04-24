Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Gap Up to $10.61

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $11.36. Magenta Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

MGTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $529.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.