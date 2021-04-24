Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magnite were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $19,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 592,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.