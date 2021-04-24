ManpowerGroup Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $120.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

