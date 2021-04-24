ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.18.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.