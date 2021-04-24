Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post sales of $12.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.24 million. Marchex reported sales of $24.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $50.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $50.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHX shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,014. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.