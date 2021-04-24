Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $40.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director George M. Marcus sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $256,572.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $804,252.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $209,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,798,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,199,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,687,000 after buying an additional 947,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,108,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

