Mark G. Runkel Sells 9,058 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,562,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381,256 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.