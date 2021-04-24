MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $545.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $558.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $574.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $507.46 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $416.04 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

