MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $523.25, but opened at $506.00. MarketAxess shares last traded at $497.02, with a volume of 1,197 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.78.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.