Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.33 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 million, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

