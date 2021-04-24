Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 275.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 375,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 275,861 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

