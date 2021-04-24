Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $28.50 at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,859,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after buying an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

