Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.