Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 14,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 794,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $154,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

