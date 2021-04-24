Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.19. 4,084,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

