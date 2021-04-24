McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.24. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

