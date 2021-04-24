Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 4,640 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $87.22. 5,634,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,148. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.