Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 214,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $443.71. The stock had a trading volume of 144,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $445.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.