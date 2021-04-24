Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $7.05 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.08. 8,972,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,871,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $627.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

