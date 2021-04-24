Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $8.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.47. The company had a trading volume of 129,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.41. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.69.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.