Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 132 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MSCI by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in MSCI by 36,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI traded up $14.75 on Friday, hitting $486.50. 434,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $488.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

