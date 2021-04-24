MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,774.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

LULU opened at $340.98 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.10 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.82 and a 200-day moving average of $335.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

