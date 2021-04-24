MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 16,458 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 34.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,350 shares of company stock worth $297,990 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.