MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE VIPS opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

