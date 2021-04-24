MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $596,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.