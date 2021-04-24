MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.