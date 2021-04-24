Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Mechanical Technology stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Mechanical Technology has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

