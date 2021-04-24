MediShares Market Cap Tops $14.35 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. MediShares has a market cap of $14.35 million and $1.15 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.53 or 0.00650488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.01 or 0.07751105 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

