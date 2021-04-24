Medpace (MEDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $191.29 on Friday. Medpace has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $191.76. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.89.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $133,301,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,876 shares of company stock worth $23,013,238 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

