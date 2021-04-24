Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic stock opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.98. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

