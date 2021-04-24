Megacoin Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $714,642.93 and $15.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00455885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,468,145 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

