Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.26

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $10.64. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MODVF)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

