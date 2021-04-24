Meritor, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meritor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Meritor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $23,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

