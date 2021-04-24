Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. Metro has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $50.27.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

