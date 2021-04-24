Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$70.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.89.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.