Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,315.82

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,315.82 and last traded at $1,312.85, with a volume of 115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,276.91.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,144.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

