Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFGP. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

