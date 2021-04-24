Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $7,161,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

