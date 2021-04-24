Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

