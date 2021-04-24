Minter Network (BIP) Reaches Market Cap of $60.73 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $60.73 million and approximately $157,478.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00270055 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00044331 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,019,879,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,814,670,333 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

