Mizuho Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $705.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $575.00 to $705.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $627.49 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $590.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

