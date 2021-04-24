Mizuho Increases Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $107.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.40.

BXP opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

