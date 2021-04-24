MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.96-2.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.96-2.36 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

