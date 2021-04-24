MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MONOY. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of MONOY opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. MonotaRO has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

